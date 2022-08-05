e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu: Man falls in open drainage during rains at Hosur, people run to rescue; video goes viral

Lucky man escaped death as people around managed to pull him out soon. The video shows the incident that took place at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
In a recent incident brought to light via social media, we can see a middle-aged man fall into an open drainage and later getting saved by people in the vicinity. What an escape from drowning to death!

The video begins with the man getting-off from a bike and trying to balance himself back on land. However, failing to stand or walk still, he continues towards the sides of the road. Before he could make it to the pavement, he slips into an open drainage. The incident is reported to have originated from Hosur somewhere around the Karnataka -Tamil Nadu highway.

Soon after the men fell into the drainage, people ran to his rescue. The lucky man escaped death as people managed to pull him out soon. They tried their best to bring him back to sober state. Further details about the case is yet to be known.

Take a look the video, right here:

How did the incident get captured on camera? "It was expected. Probably cameraman was recording him for his drunk behavior. I expected it to happen within first 10 secs of video," wrote a Twitter user.

