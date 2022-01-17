e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Watch video: Man tries to tease camel, gets kicked

Netizens condemn the teasing trick, favor the animal's quick 'faisla on spot'
FPJ Web Desk
Getting teased and made fun off, must never be resisted - this was proved by the instant kick back by the camel when a man attempted to 'bad touch'.

A video shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda IFS went viral for its witty sense and the caption that reinforced to read, "karma". No doubt that several youngsters, netizens believe in the role of karma in their lives, this video hit them with well.

In the video we can see a group of men walking on the roadside, besides whom a camel takes steps. Later, a man tries to touch and tease the animal, to which the camel quickly gives back what he intended. Having watched the clip, netizens condemned the teasing trick, favoring the animal's quick 'faisla on spot'.

Watch the video, right here:

Since posted a few days ago, the video has garnered over 79.3K views, 5 K likes and hundreds of replies.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
