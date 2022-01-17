Watch video: Man tries to tease camel, gets kicked

Getting teased and made fun off, must never be resisted - this was proved by the instant kick back by the camel when a man attempted to 'bad touch'.

A video shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda IFS went viral for its witty sense and the caption that reinforced to read, "karma". No doubt that several youngsters, netizens believe in the role of karma in their lives, this video hit them with well.

In the video we can see a group of men walking on the roadside, besides whom a camel takes steps. Later, a man tries to touch and tease the animal, to which the camel quickly gives back what he intended. Having watched the clip, netizens condemned the teasing trick, favoring the animal's quick 'faisla on spot'.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since posted a few days ago, the video has garnered over 79.3K views, 5 K likes and hundreds of replies.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement

This is called faisla on the spot. 😃 — Vinay Upadhayay | विनय उपाध्याय (@Vinayarien) January 13, 2022

Now if only every girl on the street or in public transport or even in their homes could get a 🐪 to limit such unwanted or unwarranted approaches or touching... — meltycheese (@SmeltyCheese) January 13, 2022

How did the camel hit accurately, it seemed the camel was not looking behind but kicked — Nature lover (@idipjyoti) January 16, 2022

Advertisement

We are not supposed to do the things what we should not, that is the lesson we learn. — mulpuri bhaskara rao (@MulpuriBhaskara) January 13, 2022

Don't try to Tease either Animal or Men — kishore (@kishorepulluru) January 17, 2022

In style! — Little Tigress (@shytigress) January 13, 2022

Advertisement

Camel's leg seems to have proximity sensor — Third Wave (@Shatrug83957681) January 13, 2022

I'd say right to self defense without worrying about legal consequences — Pankaj Malviya (@malviyapankaj) January 13, 2022

karma is a bitch(“you get what you give”) — Pradeep Bojja (@BojjaPradeep) January 13, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:11 PM IST