Mumbai: Chalo app customers face payment issues for e-ticket bookings, BEST bus commuters take to Twitter for support

Chalo is a free app that tracks buses live and provides mobile ticketing facility to commuters. Apart from Mumbai, the service is even available across some other Indian cities. However, since the recent past, several people from Mumbai took to social media highlighting the inconvenience caused by the app during payment.

Mumbaikars had a tough time during the busy hours of the day while booking their BEST bus ticket online. Many complained, tagging the app's official space on Twitter, about the payment notification error during travel. The glitch let the amount get debited from their linked bank account but failed in issuing them a ticket. Though the money was processed and sent successfully, the Chalo app took long to load the transaction. Later only to show "Payment failed."

The problem with the Chalo app's error issuing an e-ticket was verified by FPJ as Journalist Swarna Srikanth too faced the same concern earlier this day.

In a fast moving city, who would prefer such technologies that slow your travel...! Hope to receive a communication from @chaloapp on the raised issue, please refund the debited amount along sorting the glitch once in for all. #Mumbai — swarna srikanth || स्वर्णा श्रीकांत (@SSwarnaSrikanth) August 4, 2022

The Chalo app team replied on the concerned tweets. Addressing the matter, officials responded to connect and sort the issue at the earliest. Check some related tweets, right here:

What kind of service u guys are providing #chaloapp pathetic payment service it's feel very shameful conductor is beside of you and your payment is still processing #bst #Maharashtra #maharashtragovernment #cm #UddhavThackeray pic.twitter.com/Op0jwCAK93 — daniyaal (@daniyaalbudye72) August 3, 2022

@chaloapp I have paid for my ticket but it shows payment failed. I have attached a screenshot with the necessary information to it.

Registered Email: atharvaakatre@outlook.com pic.twitter.com/Ey16RuJbft — Atharva Katre (@atharvakatre18) August 4, 2022

@chaloapp I am facing issue with a app from last 2 days and today I tried to book ticket twice, both time transaction got failed in Chalo app but amount got deducted. I have raised dispute in app but no response. Please check and REFUND ASAP. — Sachin Parab (@sachinparab31) August 4, 2022

@chaloapp it's Not proper working

Last two time tiket showing let my Paymanent is cut my A/c but tiket not bokking not refund my amount



Is very bad app — Govind Gudule (@GovindGudule) August 4, 2022

@chaloapp since my money got debited twice and both time payment failed. Please look at your payment integration of your app. And it has had couple of times with me. pic.twitter.com/BXRbKq91xZ — krishna (@krishtha_03) August 4, 2022

Hii Vinayak, today payment is deducted twice. First was thru #gpay which i thought didn't went thru as no confirmation of ticket shown. So i booked again thru #paytm and TKT were booked. Just checked ₹20 deducted and 2 tickets showing. Can u help? pic.twitter.com/pe5KZc7FO6 — Sumit Turakhia (@meet2sumit) August 3, 2022

Chalo is looting people's money in the name of online payment. Why I will goto Airtel Payment Bank ?



I need money in my account @chaloapp — Chitta Ranjan (@ChittaR16848161) August 3, 2022

Earlier, people had suggested that the service could provide a wallet option for easy payment transfer. To the unversed, Indian Railway's online ticket booking portal UTS app provides its users with R-wallet along the UPI, other payment options.

@chaloapp making payments is issue with your app. Also too much time consuming. Best is to include a wallet so that payment can be done immediately. — Sumit Turakhia (@meet2sumit) June 10, 2022

