Mumbai: Chalo app customers face payment issues for e-ticket bookings, BEST bus commuters take to Twitter for support

Chalo app officials can be seen actively responding to the concerns of people on social media.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Chalo is a free app that tracks buses live and provides mobile ticketing facility to commuters. Apart from Mumbai, the service is even available across some other Indian cities. However, since the recent past, several people from Mumbai took to social media highlighting the inconvenience caused by the app during payment.

Mumbaikars had a tough time during the busy hours of the day while booking their BEST bus ticket online. Many complained, tagging the app's official space on Twitter, about the payment notification error during travel. The glitch let the amount get debited from their linked bank account but failed in issuing them a ticket. Though the money was processed and sent successfully, the Chalo app took long to load the transaction. Later only to show "Payment failed."

The problem with the Chalo app's error issuing an e-ticket was verified by FPJ as Journalist Swarna Srikanth too faced the same concern earlier this day.

The Chalo app team replied on the concerned tweets. Addressing the matter, officials responded to connect and sort the issue at the earliest. Check some related tweets, right here:

Earlier, people had suggested that the service could provide a wallet option for easy payment transfer. To the unversed, Indian Railway's online ticket booking portal UTS app provides its users with R-wallet along the UPI, other payment options.

UTS app

