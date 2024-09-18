 Is Bombay Scottish School Now ‘Middle Class’? Debate Erupts Over Mumbai School’s Changing Status On Social Media Thread
Is Bombay Scottish School Now ‘Middle Class’? Debate Erupts Over Mumbai School’s Changing Status On Social Media Thread

The discussion sparks debate about Mumbai's changing education landscape. People share personal anecdotes, highlighting shifting perceptions of prestigious schools.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
A recent viral thread on social media sparked a lively discussion about the perceived decline of Bombay Scottish School's social status. It all began when a user named @ShivamVahia inquired about the annual fees for ICSE schools, specifically the higher-end ones.

A user, @LearningPoint, responded, stating that a friend's child was enrolled at Bombay Scottish Mahim for under ₹1.5 lakh per year, characterizing it as "proper middle-class schooling, nothing fancy."

However, @VT-RNS disputed this characterisation, recalling that this wasn't the case during their own school days. "Bombay Scottish is now 'middle class' and 'nothing fancy'? Wasn't the case when we were growing up."

They reminisced about the school's former upper-middle-class reputation. LearningPoint then clarified that it was Cathedral School, not Bombay Scottish, that had traditionally been regarded as elite.

VT-RNS went on to share personal anecdotes from the 1990s, comparing Bombay Scottish's previous reputation with their own middle-class school in Goregaon, which had a swimming pool thanks to the education trust.

"I am talking of 90s and my school is in Goregaon. There was no Witty/Vibgyor/Oberoi back then. I give credit to our education trust to have built good facilities to aid the school/students in middle class area. Else, no way I would have learnt swimming & excelled in it."

