 'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students

'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students

A Mumbai school's decision to make Id-e-Milad an optional holiday only for Muslim students sparked controversy. Parent questioned the policy, citing exclusion concerns.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
X @AkshayGholve4

A concerned parent's tweet has gone viral after a Mumbai school declared Wednesday an optional holiday exclusively for Muslim students and staff to celebrate Id-e-Milad.

The parent, Akshay Gholve, shared an email conversation with the school on X (formerly known as Twitter), questioning the school's mindset.

Gholve took to Twitter to express his concerns, tweeting: "It's confusing to see schools assume only Muslims celebrate Muslim festivals & only Hindus celebrate Hindu festivals. Despite formal requests calls & mail; no change done by school in communication.This mindset is flawed, isn't it?"

In his email, Gholve wrote, "Public holidays such as Id-e-Milad are meant to be observed uniformly by all students, regardless of their religious background. Making this holiday optional for Muslim students may unintentionally foster a sense of exclusion among the children."

FPJ Shorts
'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students
'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students
Maharashtra: BJP MP Anil Bonde Calls For 'Chatka' To Rahul Gandhi Instead Of Cutting Tongue; VIDEO
Maharashtra: BJP MP Anil Bonde Calls For 'Chatka' To Rahul Gandhi Instead Of Cutting Tongue; VIDEO
UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!
UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here

He further said, "I kindly request a reconsideration to ensure inclusivity and unity among all students, which should take precedence over administrative convenience."

Despite the parent’s formal requests for change, the school’s response stressed that the decision was made to accommodate administrative challenges stemming from last-minute directives from the Maharashtra Government.

The school clarified, “Tomorrow’s holiday shall be treated as optional for all children, regardless of their religion."

Read Also
From Streets To School Textbooks: Mumbai's Iconic 'Dabbawalas' Make It To Kerala High School...
article-image

Background on Id-e-Milad Holiday

The Maharashtra government had rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday from September 16 to September 18, following a request from the local Muslim community to avoid clashes with Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi . This decision allowed both festivals to be celebrated without logistical issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday...

'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday...

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!

British Council Unveils New Prograame That Offers £15,000 As Grants For Art Projects On Climate...

British Council Unveils New Prograame That Offers £15,000 As Grants For Art Projects On Climate...

Study In UK: Strathclyde University Invites International Students To Apply For Dean's Scholarships

Study In UK: Strathclyde University Invites International Students To Apply For Dean's Scholarships

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Now Open For 232 Positions, Apply By October 8; Detailed Notice Inside

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Now Open For 232 Positions, Apply By October 8; Detailed Notice Inside