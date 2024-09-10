From Streets To School Textbooks: Mumbai's Iconic 'Dabbawalas' Make It To Kerala High School Syllabus

File Photo

The iconic dabbawalas of Mumbai, who are known to have brought lunch on time, have found a place in Kerala's Class 9 English syllabus.

A five-page chapter, titled "The Saga of the Tiffin Carriers," chronicles their inspiring journey, from humble beginnings to global recognition.

Authored by travel writers Hugh and Colleen Gantzer, the chapter takes students on a fascinating ride through the history of the dabbawalas, who have been delivering lunchboxes across Mumbai since 1890.

The Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) introduced this chapter on the inspiring journey of the 'dabbawalas' as part of its updated curriculum for 2024.

How it all started?

The chapter recounts the origins of Mumbai’s dabbawala service, dating back to 1890, when Mahadeo Havaji Bachche delivered a piping hot lunchbox from Dadar to Fort area, roughly 12 km away, for a Parsi lady.

"In the year 1890, an old Parsi lady in the suburb of Dadar spoke to Mahadu Iwhaji Bacha. She wanted him to help her to get a tiffin carrier across to her husband who worked in the commercial heart of Bombay, as the city was called then. That was the start of the dabbawalas," the chapter notes.

"From those humble beginnings, this self-made Indian organisation has grown into a huge network whose incredible efficiency has won the admiration of international business schools and even of Prince (now King) Charles of England," it adds.

What makes Mumbai's Dabbawalas stand out?

The Mumbai dabbawalas have now become a symbol of dedication and excellence, attracting attention from business schools and researchers globally.

Films, documentaries, books and doctoral theses have immortalised their service. There's even a comic book dedicated to their daily hustle, ideated by Mumbai-based artist Abhijeet Kini in 2019.

They are known to have delivered talks in several prestigious institutes such as IITs and IIMs in India and international business schools.

However, during the Covid pandemic, the trade suffered massively, reducing their numbers to around 2,000 and deliveries averaging around 1,00,000 daily, and now only those who are needy are accommodated to do the gruelling work, said Raghunath Medge, the ex-President of Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charitable Trust (NMTBSCT), to IANS.

The NMTBSCT is the umbrella organisation under which the Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association (MTBSA) functions.

Upon learning of their inclusion in the Kerala school syllabus, the dabbawalas expressed their gratitude to the state's education department through a gratitude mail, appreciative of the recognition given to their long-standing legacy.

