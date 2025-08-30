 'We Will Not Stop At Signing': Maharashtra Govt Inks MoUs Worth ₹33,768 Crore To Create 33,000+ Jobs
HomeEducation'We Will Not Stop At Signing': Maharashtra Govt Inks MoUs Worth ₹33,768 Crore To Create 33,000+ Jobs

The MoUs, signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant, span diverse sectors including electronics, steel, solar energy, electric buses and trucks, and defence-related industries, which will come up in north Maharashtra, Pune, Vidarbha and Konkan.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
'We Will Not Stop At Signing': Maharashtra Govt Inks MoUs Worth ₹33,768 Crore To Create 33,000+ Jobs | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government has signed 17 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various companies, attracting investments worth Rs 33,768.89 crore that are expected to generate more than 33,000 jobs.

About The MoUs

The MoUs, signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant, span diverse sectors including electronics, steel, solar energy, electric buses and trucks, and defence-related industries, which will come up in north Maharashtra, Pune, Vidarbha and Konkan.

The MoUs of Rs 33,768.89 crore are expected to generate 33,483 jobs.

"We will not stop at signing agreements. The government will remain a partner at every stage of investment, ensuring there are no hurdles," he said.

He highlighted the state's 'Maitri' portal, a single-window platform aimed at facilitating quick approvals for land, permissions and other clearances for industries.

Speaking about energy sector reforms, Fadnavis noted that the recently approved five-year tariff plan will ensure that electricity tariffs decline annually.

"Earlier, power tariffs rose by 9 per cent every year. Now, they will gradually reduce, providing great relief to industries," he said.

The chief minister further assured that the state has adopted a policy to keep the investment life cycle stable and predictable, thereby boosting investor confidence.

