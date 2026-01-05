 SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
SBI has extended the SCO Recruitment 2025 application deadline for the second time. Eligible candidates can now apply till January 10, 2026, at sbi.co.in for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer posts across wealth management roles.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) recruitment deadline for 2025 has been extended once more by the State Bank of India (SBI). Applications are now being accepted for the positions through January 10, 2026.The official website, sbi.co.in, has the application form.The registration deadline has been extended for the second time. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 5, 2026.

SBI SCO Recruitment Vacancy details

Vice President Wealth (Senior Relationship Manager): 506 posts

Assistant Vice President Wealth (Relationship Manager): 206 posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 284 posts

Total vacancies: 996

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹750 for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

The fee must be paid online only through the prescribed payment gateway.

Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

Candidates must enter the required details on the payment page to complete the transaction.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to register?

In order to apply online, candidates should adhere to the guidelines listed below:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: Select the careers link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then click on the SBI SCO registration link.

Step 4: After that, enter your registration information and click "Submit."

Step 5: Complete the application, pay, and submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates will first be shortlisted based on eligibility and application details.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for one or more rounds of interview, which may be personal, telephone, or video-based.

The interview will be evaluated out of 100 marks.

The Bank will decide the qualifying marks for the interview.

CTC (salary) negotiations will be conducted with selected candidates.

The final merit list will be prepared in descending order of interview scores only.

