CLAT Counselling 2026: First Merit List To Be Released On January 7 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

CLAT Counselling 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will publish the first CLAT 2026 merit list on January 7, 2026. Students can view the CLAT 2026 first allotment list at consortiumofnlus.ac.in if they are taking part in the counselling procedure.

The CLAT 2026 counselling first merit list for each NLU will be made public individually by the authorities. The only students who will be allowed to see the seat allocation status and proceed with the admissions process are those who have registered for CLAT counselling in 2026.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Important date

Round 1 allotment list release: January 7, 2026

Fee payment and seat confirmation window: January 7 to January 15, 2026

CLAT Counselling 2026: Steps to check the first counselling list

To view the CLAT 2026 first allocation list, students must take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website of CLAT.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and password to access the CLAT 2026 counselling site.

Step 3: The first allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Examine your outcome and save the page for later use.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

A applicant who will be given a seat at any NLU has three options during the counselling rounds: "freeze," "float," or "exit."

Freeze: If a candidate is unhappy with their assigned seat, accepts it, and does not want to take part in further rounds of seat distribution, they have the option to "freeze" their seat allocation.

Float: If a candidate wants to "open" the possibility of obtaining a higher choice NLU seat after being assigned their first preference NLU, they can use the "float" option.

Exit option: After completing the registration process, an applicant may "exit" the process if they choose not to take part in admissions counselling.

Counselling Schedule: Key Dates & Timings

Second Allotment List (Round 2): January 22, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 2 – Freeze/Float): January 22–29, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

Third Allotment List (Round 3): February 5, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 3 – Freeze/Float): February 5–12, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 1–3): April 24, 2026 | by 5 pm

Fourth Allotment List (Round 4): May 2, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 4 – Freeze/Float): May 2–8, 2026

Fifth & Final Allotment List (Round 5): May 15, 2026

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 5 – Freeze): May 15–20, 2026

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 4–5): May 30, 2026 | by 5 pm