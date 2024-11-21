Indian Oil Corporation Announces Recruitment With Salary Above 1 Lakh Per Month; Check Details

Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Guwahati, has issued a recruitment notification for the role of Casualty Duty Medical Officer (CDMO) at its Refinery Hospital. The application process is currently open, and eligible candidates are invited to apply before the deadline of November 26, 2024.

Candidates interested in this position can submit their applications through the official IOCL website.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling two vacancies for the Casualty Duty Medical Officer position at the Guwahati Refinery Hospital.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Educational Qualification:

- Candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognized medical college or university.

- Valid registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council is mandatory.

2. Age Limit:

- The maximum age limit for applicants is 50 years as of the last date of application submission.

- Age relaxation may be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per IOCL rules.

3. Experience:

- Prior experience in casualty or emergency duties will be preferred, but freshers may also apply.

Selection Process:

1. Shortlisting of Applications:

- Candidates will first be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria and the information provided in their application forms.

2. Interview:

- Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, which may be conducted in person or via virtual mode, depending on the circumstances.

3. Final Selection:

- The final selection will be based on the performance in the interview, and the selected candidates will be informed accordingly.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the IOCL official website and submit their applications through the online portal before the last date, November 26, 2024.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official IOCL website for any updates or further instructions regarding the recruitment process.