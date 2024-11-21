 FCI Recruitment 2024: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 80,000 Per Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFCI Recruitment 2024: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 80,000 Per Month

FCI Recruitment 2024: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 80,000 Per Month

Eligible retired doctors with an MBBS degree can apply by December 16, 2024. Applicants must be under 68 years old. Details and forms are available below..

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a recruitment notification for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) positions. Eligible candidates can apply via the official FCI website on or before December 16, 2024.

Vacancies

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced recruitment for six General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) positions across various locations, including:

FCI Noida, Uttar Pradesh

FPJ Shorts
'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here
RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here
Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear
Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear
CIEL HR Services Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹335 Crore IPO
CIEL HR Services Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹335 Crore IPO

Chandigarh (RO Punjab and RO Haryana)

RO Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

RO Odisha, Bhubaneswar

RO Telangana, Hyderabad

ZO (W), Mumbai

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have retired from Central/State Government or PSUs and possess an MBBS degree from a recognized institution.

Applicants must be no older than 68 years as of the application closing date.

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly salary of ₹80,000.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with the required documents.

Application Submission Address:
Deputy General Manager (Establishment-I),
Food Corporation of India,
16-20, Barakhamba Lane,
New Delhi – 110001

Applications should be sent via speed post.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview, as determined by the selection committee. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified.

Important Links

For detailed information and the application form, visit the official FCI website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today at cgdme.in

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today at cgdme.in

Shots Fired At School Van In Haryana's Sirsa; 4 Injured, Including Minor

Shots Fired At School Van In Haryana's Sirsa; 4 Injured, Including Minor

IGNOU PhD 2024 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 25; Apply At ignouadm.samarth.edu

IGNOU PhD 2024 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 25; Apply At ignouadm.samarth.edu

FCI Recruitment 2024: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 80,000 Per Month

FCI Recruitment 2024: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 80,000 Per Month