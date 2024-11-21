FCI Recruitment 2024: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 80,000 Per Month

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a recruitment notification for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) positions. Eligible candidates can apply via the official FCI website on or before December 16, 2024.

Vacancies

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced recruitment for six General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) positions across various locations, including:

FCI Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Chandigarh (RO Punjab and RO Haryana)

RO Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

RO Odisha, Bhubaneswar

RO Telangana, Hyderabad

ZO (W), Mumbai

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have retired from Central/State Government or PSUs and possess an MBBS degree from a recognized institution.

Applicants must be no older than 68 years as of the application closing date.

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly salary of ₹80,000.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with the required documents.

Application Submission Address:

Deputy General Manager (Establishment-I),

Food Corporation of India,

16-20, Barakhamba Lane,

New Delhi – 110001

Applications should be sent via speed post.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview, as determined by the selection committee. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified.

Important Links

For detailed information and the application form, visit the official FCI website.