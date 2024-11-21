UP Police Constable Recruitment Written Exam Results Declared; Document Verification & Physical Test Scheduled For December 3rd Week

File image of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Lucknow, November 21: The results of the written exam for the largest constable recruitment in the history of Uttar Pradesh have been announced. Conducted under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the examination emphasized transparency, fairness, and strict adherence to the reservation policy. Based on merit, approximately two and a half times the number of available posts—1,74,316 candidates—have been declared eligible for the next stage.

The selected candidates will now proceed to the next phase, which includes record verification and a physical standard test. This stage of the selection process is scheduled to take place in the third week of December.

Rajeev Krishna, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, stated that all candidates who achieved the same cut-off marks in the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Constable (Civil Police) have been included in the merit list for the next stage.

“The list of eligible candidates for document verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) has been published on the Board's official website, (https://uppbpb.gov.in/). Candidates can check their results using their registration number or exam roll number,” he added.

The Chairman further informed that the document verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) are scheduled for the third week of December. Candidates who qualify in this stage will then participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is set to take place in the third week of January 2025. The Board congratulated all successful candidates and urged them to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the selection process.

Result released after thorough resolution of objections:- Board Chairman Rajeev Krishna stated that the Selection Board had invited objections from candidates by publishing the question papers and answer keys for all 10 shifts of the examination on its official website between September 11 and September 19.

"All objections received through various channels were meticulously reviewed, and opinions were sought from a panel of subject experts as necessary. After the completion of the written examination, the process of scanning the OMR answer sheets was conducted under strict security measures. Security personnel and CCTV cameras were deployed, and 24/7 live monitoring was ensured throughout the process. Additionally, the normalization of candidates' marks was carried out in line with the provisions outlined in the recruitment notification," he added.

Innovations that ensured the success of the police recruitment examination:- In line with CM Yogi’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board implemented robust measures to ensure the police recruitment examination was conducted in a fair, transparent, and secure manner.

Leveraging advanced technology, strict confidentiality protocols, and rigorous security arrangements, the Board devised a comprehensive strategy that dismantled the plans of copy mafias and solver gangs. Artificial Intelligence (AI) played a pivotal role in this effort, enabling strong safeguards against any malpractice during the examination process.

Enhanced measures ensured not only the security of the question papers but also their confidentiality. Question papers were embedded with confidential marks and sealed with multi-layered packaging to prevent tampering. These security protocols, under the Yogi government, successfully prevented all attempts to compromise the examination’s fairness.

With direct monitoring by the CM Yogi, this police recruitment examination—one of the largest in the country with over 48 lakh participants—set a national benchmark. The successful adoption of numerous innovations transformed the examination into a model of transparency and fairness.

Key highlights of the innovations include:

• A comprehensive question bank of 15,000 questions was developed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and randomized during the examination process. The questions were classified into three categories—difficult, medium, and easy—comprising 30% difficult, 50% medium, and 20% easy questions, ensuring a balanced evaluation.

• To ensure fairness in the examination, eight different series of each question paper were prepared. This arrangement was made so that different series of question papers could be distributed to candidates sitting adjacent to one another, effectively eliminating any possibility of cheating.

• Advanced technologies were deployed to ensure the security of examination centers, including the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras at all locations.

• Strong rooms/treasuries were set up for safeguarding question papers, equipped with CCTV surveillance and GPS tracking.

• Police officers received specialized training, including detailed guidance on staying vigilant about social media activities.

• A list of 1,541 individuals associated with cheating mafias and solver gangs was compiled, and action was initiated against them prior to the examinations. Special monitoring was conducted for 12 individuals with a history of examination-related offenses.

• Tamper-proof multi-layer packaging was implemented for both answer sheets and question papers to ensure their security and prevent tampering. This approach addressed key challenges related to board examinations, including Telegram misuse, Aadhaar authentication, and privacy concerns.

• A new system was implemented for the selection of examination centers and candidate allocation, restricting centers to government and aided non-government schools only.

• Comprehensive candidate verification was conducted, including physical checks, digital photo capturing, facial recognition, biometrics (fingerprint/iris), and 100% real-time Aadhaar verification to ensure authenticity.

• Examination centers were equipped with extensive CCTV coverage, enabling real-time monitoring through live feeds at district and board-level control rooms.

• Dedicated treasuries or strong rooms were equipped with sufficient CCTV cameras for secure storage of confidential materials, with 24x7 live monitoring arrangements in place.

• For the secure and timely transportation of confidential materials, a dedicated vehicle, sector magistrate, and armed police personnel were assigned to each center.

• A static magistrate was appointed at each center to maintain integrity and ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

Police Recruitment Timeline

- Applications were invited from December 27, 2023, to January 16, 2024.

- A total of 48,17,441 candidates applied for 60,244 positions.

- The written exam was conducted between August 23, 2024, and August 31, 2024, across 1,174 exam centers in 67 districts of the state (5 days in total, with two shifts each day).

- The written exam results were declared on November 21, 2024.

- Document review and physical standard test will take place in the third week of December 2024.

- The physical efficiency test is scheduled for the third week of January 2025.