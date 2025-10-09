Imperial College London Partners With Science Gallery Bengaluru To Boost UK-India Research & Innovation Links | X @imperialcollege

New Delhi: The Imperial College, London, has partnered with Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) to co-develop open research facilities, boost UK-India and global talent exchange through a joint fellowship, Imperial President Hugh Brady announced on Thursday.

According to Brady, the partnership also aims to explore public engagement along with research and education.

Today we celebrated our new collaboration with @SciGalleryBlr 🇬🇧🇮🇳



📺 Our Vice-President, Amanda Wolthuizen, explains what the partnership will deliver. pic.twitter.com/SXgaA5FD8I — Imperial College London (@imperialcollege) October 9, 2025

The announcement was made as Imperial's president joins a UK delegation led by the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is making his first official visit to India.

"Through this new partnership, the two organisations plan to co-develop open research facilities on-site at SGB, boost UK-India and global talent exchange through a joint fellowship, and collaborate on explore public engagement, research and education," Brady told PTI.

We are pleased to announce our partnership with @imperialcollege to co-develop the Public Lab Complex, pioneered by Science Gallery Bengaluru.



Together, our two institutions will bring university and industry partners to open new opportunities for innovation challenges,… pic.twitter.com/ItkSidzFSY — Science Gallery Bengaluru (@SciGalleryBlr) October 9, 2025

He said by joining forces, the two organisations will train the innovators of the future and cultivate the next generation of talent.

Aim Of The Partnership

The partnership aims to co-develop new facilities, establish a joint fellowship program, a major program for public engagement, he said. It will also help in further developing research and innovation links with Indian academia and industry, which is already accelerated following the launch of Imperial's hub in May, he added.

Brady explained that the new partnership sees a commitment to grow the international impact of the SGB's Public Lab Complex and co-develop a new portfolio of initiatives spanning innovation and discovery challenges, science and technology fellowships, and public engagement.

"This exciting partnership is a launchpad for UK-India innovation and scientific collaboration. Imperial's innovation and incubation expertise will create a unique lab and convening space with Science Gallery Bengaluru where cutting-edge solutions to global issues will be discovered, designed and delivered," he said.

"Our participation in the prime minister's first India visit signals the role Imperial plays in strengthening UK-India partnerships, following the launch of our Imperial Global India hub earlier this year," the institution said in a statement.

It further said that by joining forces across continents, it is deepening research and innovation collaboration between the two countries, and building bridges that will empower the next generation of scientists, thinkers, leaders and changemakers.

Imperial College had set up its Indian hub in Bengaluru, fourth in the series of its series of global network hubs following Singapore, San Francisco in US, and Accra in Ghana.

The hub called "Imperial Global India" has been established as a liaison office and will focus on strengthening and co-creating new research partnerships between Imperial and leading institutes in India.

Founding Director at Science Gallery Bengaluru, Jahnavi Phalkey, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Imperial College London to co-develop our public lab complex. This is an important step in creating shared spaces where inquiry, creativity, and learning thrive across borders." "We are excited about what we can build together," she added.

Science Gallery Bengaluru is a not-for-profit public institution for research-based engagement targeted at young adults working at the intersection of the human, natural, and social sciences, and engineering, art, and design.

"Together we want to drive locally rooted and globally relevant innovation through community-engaged science that encourages researchers to draw in diverse perspectives and influences to shape and inspire their ideas," Phalkey said.

This will equip the next generation of innovators and scientific leaders to translate their research into real-world impactful applications and bring us closer to solving shared global challenges, she added.

Founded in 1907, Imperial is a world-leading university for science, technology, engineering, medicine and business (STEMB).

