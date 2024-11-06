 IIT JAM 2025: Application Correction Window Opens At joaps.iitd.ac.in; Check Details
The correction window will remain open until November 18, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
IIT Delhi | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has officially launched the correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) applications, starting today, November 6. Applicants can now make necessary changes to their submitted application forms by logging into their respective portals on the official website, joaps.iitd.ac.in.

The correction window will remain open until November 18, 2024. After this, no further modifications will be allowed. Candidates should note that a fee of INR 300 will be charged for changes related to Category, Gender, Test Paper, or Examination City, along with any additional charges if there is a difference in the application fee.

How to Edit the IIT JAM 2025 Application Form:

1. Visit the official website: [joaps.iitd.ac.in](http://joaps.iitd.ac.in).

2. Log in using your enrolment ID/email address and password.

3. Access your application form, make the required corrections, review the changes, and submit the updated form.

Editable Fields in the IIT JAM 2025 Application Form:

- Examination Cities

- Test Papers

- Category

- Gender

The IIT JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025. Admit cards for the exam will be available in early January 2025.

The IIT JAM 2025 exam will be held across the country in two sessions as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). It will include seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

