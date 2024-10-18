IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To Close Today; Check Last Minute Registering Tips

IIT JAM 2025 Registration | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will end the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 registration period today, October 18. Applicants who meet the requirements may complete the IIT JAM 2024 application at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website.

Eligibility criteria

In addition to having completed the required number of course hours for their chosen test paper, applicants to IIT JAM 2025 must hold a bachelor's degree in the relevant subject. Candidates may also apply for the IIT JAM test 2025 if they are in their final year of undergraduate study.

Application fees



For female, SC, ST, and PwD category applicants, the application cost is ₹900/- for one exam paper and ₹1250/- for two test papers; for all other candidates, it is ₹1800/- for one test paper and ₹2500/- for two test papers.

How to register?



-Visit jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official JAM website.

-Click the link to access the online form.

-First, register yourself on the site by entering your name, a working email address, a working cell phone number, and a password.

-Following a successful registration, the candidate's email address and mobile number will receive an OTP and Enrolment ID.

-Enter your generated credentials to log in.

-Complete the application, attach supporting documentation, submit it, and pay the application cost.

-Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

IIT JAM 2025 exam

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 2 at many exam locations nationwide, as per the official schedule. Admit cards will be available to candidates 15 days before the exam, at around mid-January.

The morning session will consist of exams for the Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), and Mathematics (MA) papers; the afternoon session will consist of exams for Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The 2025 IIT JAM Admit Cards will be accessible in January of that year.