 QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 OUT: IIT Delhi Bags The Top Spot In India; Check Top 10 List Here
The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025 is out today, November 6. According to the rankings, IIT Delhi has claimed the top spot in India ranking 44th in the overall index.

The second spot was clinched by IIT Bombay which ranked 48. Notably, IIT Delhi overthrew IIT Bombay who fell from 40th to 48th in the ranking index. IIT Delhi saw a rise from 46th to 44th position this year.

Next in line is IIT Madras which grabbed the 56th position, followed by IIT Kharagpur at 60th position. Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Science and IIT Kanpur was placed 62 and 67 respectively.

The University of Delhi (DU), jumped from 94 to 81 this year. IIT Guwahati placed eighth in India despite having a regional ranking of 104th. IIT Roorkee, which is ranked 108th regionally, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is ranked 110th regionally, are the other two universities in the top 10 (India).

Check the top Universities in India here-

Methodology

The QS Asia Region Ranking, like the other regional rankings, follows the World University Ranking in terms of publication cycle. The study and survey data used in the World University rating are used again, together with the other variables, to create this rating.

