IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Registration Ongoing For 89 Non-Teaching Posts

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has begin registration process for 89 Non- Teaching positions in the premiere institute. The application process has started and the last date for the candidates to submit the application form is November 12. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at www.iith.ac.in.

Vacancy details:

IIT- Hyderabad to fill 89 posts in the Institute for Group A, Group B and Group C Non-teaching posts.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application Start Date: October 22, 2023

Application End Date: November 12, 2023

Application fee:

The application fee is ₹500.

Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), EWS and Women candidates are exempted from Fee payment.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Non Teaching is 35 years as on last date of application.

Steps to apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at www.iith.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

