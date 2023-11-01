 Apply Now! APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Begins On psc.ap.gov.in
Apply Now! APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Begins On psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission opens applications for 3,220 academic positions. Apply by November 20, 2023, and check the schedule for further details.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Representative Pic

In a bid to bolster the academic workforce, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has unveiled a opportunity for aspiring educators. The APPSC has officially released a notification announcing the commencement of the recruitment process for Assistant Professors in 2023. This recruitment drive intends to fill a staggering 3,220 vacancies across various academic.

Application Dates

Candidates eager to join the ranks of educators in the state can now submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The application window opened on October 20, 2023, and will remain accessible until November 20, 2023. However, candidates should note that the last date for submitting hard copies of their applications is November 27, 2023.

The recruitment is not limited to Assistant Professors alone; it encompasses positions for Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Lecturers. To be eligible for these coveted roles, candidates need to meet the specified qualifications and fulfill the application criteria outlined on the official website.

Furthermore, the APPSC will release a schedule for the screening test and interview processes in due course, allowing candidates to plan and prepare for these critical stages in the recruitment process.

To apply for the APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023, candidates should follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the "Direct Recruitment" link.

3. Select "Recruitment of Assistant Professor 2023."

4. Enter all the required basic qualification details.

5. Upload all necessary documents, including your photograph and signature, in the prescribed format.

6. Download and print a copy of your application for future reference.

