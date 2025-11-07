UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2025: The UGC NET December 2025 registration period will end today, November 7, 2025, according to the National Testing Agency, NTA. The direct URL to apply for the UGC NET test can be found on the NTA UGC NET's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. At 11:50 p.m., the application link will expire.

UGC NET December 2025: Important details

Correction Window Dates: November 10 to November 12, 2025

Exam Dates: December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026

Mode of Examination: Computer-based (online)

Exam Structure: Two sections with multiple-choice, objective questions

Paper Pattern: Papers will not be held separately

Duration: 3 hours

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

General/Unreserved category: ₹1150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL category: ₹600/-

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender category: ₹325/-

Mode of Payment: Online only

UGC NET December 2025: Steps to register

All qualified applicants can apply online by following the easy steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the registration link for the UGC NET December Exam 2025.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register on a new site.

Step 4: Complete the application after registering.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to apply

UGC NET December 2025: Advisory list

Guidelines for the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application process were announced yesterday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

If you haven't applied yet, read the advice below.

a. Those who fit the criteria should fill out the online application and pay the necessary exam fee.

b. You should download and save the confirmation page for later use.

c. Those who successfully pay the exam fee will be deemed to have finished the application process.

Direct link for official advisory

Students should keep a careful eye on the NTA's official website to be informed about the latest developments.