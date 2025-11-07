UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2025: The UGC NET December 2025 registration period will end today, November 7, 2025, according to the National Testing Agency, NTA. The direct URL to apply for the UGC NET test can be found on the NTA UGC NET's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. At 11:50 p.m., the application link will expire.
UGC NET December 2025: Important details
Correction Window Dates: November 10 to November 12, 2025
Exam Dates: December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026
Mode of Examination: Computer-based (online)
Exam Structure: Two sections with multiple-choice, objective questions
Paper Pattern: Papers will not be held separately
Duration: 3 hours
UGC NET December 2025: Application fees
General/Unreserved category: ₹1150/-
General-EWS/OBC-NCL category: ₹600/-
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender category: ₹325/-
Mode of Payment: Online only
UGC NET December 2025: Steps to register
All qualified applicants can apply online by following the easy steps listed below:
Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official UGC NET website.
Step 2: On the home page, click the registration link for the UGC NET December Exam 2025.
Step 3: Candidates will need to register on a new site.
Step 4: Complete the application after registering.
Step 5: Pay the application cost.
Step 6: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."
Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.
UGC NET December 2025: Advisory list
Guidelines for the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application process were announced yesterday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
If you haven't applied yet, read the advice below.
a. Those who fit the criteria should fill out the online application and pay the necessary exam fee.
b. You should download and save the confirmation page for later use.
c. Those who successfully pay the exam fee will be deemed to have finished the application process.
Direct link for official advisory
Students should keep a careful eye on the NTA's official website to be informed about the latest developments.