SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI PO Main Result 2025 OUT At sbi.co.in | SBI

SBI PO Main Result 2025: The SBI PO Main Result 2025 has been released by State Bank of India. Those who took the main exam can view their results at sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

SBI aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer positions with this recruitment campaign. There are 41 backlog positions and 500 normal positions.

SBI PO Main Result 2025: Important details

Main Exam Date: September 13, 2025

Mode of Examination: Online

Exam Structure:

- Objective Test: 200 marks

- Descriptive Test: 50 marks

Duration:

- Objective Test: 3 hours

- Descriptive Test: 30 minutes

SBI PO Main Result 2025: Steps to check the result

By following the instructions provided below, all applicants who took the test can view the results:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: A new page will open when you click the career link.

Step 3: Next, select the SBI PO Main Result 2025 link from the main page.

Step 4: A fresh PDF file will open once more.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

SBI PO Main Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates will be able to take the psychometric test if they pass the main exam. In the Main Examination, each candidate must receive a minimum score on each test (i.e., Tests I, II, III, IV, and Descriptive paper separately). Sectional cutoffs will be determined based on the quantity of open positions.

SBI PO Main Result 2025: Salary scale details

For SBI Probationary Officers, the initial base salary is ₹27,620, with four advance increments in the range of ₹23,700–980/7–30,560–1145/2–32,850–1310/7–42,020. Depending on the posting location, the total anticipated yearly salary, including allowances, varies from ₹7.55 lakh to ₹12.93 lakh. In addition to offering training programs and chances for internal career advancement, the role grants access into the biggest public-sector bank in India.

Candidates can visit SBI's official website for further information.