J&K: Former VHP Leader Praveen Togadia Demands Full Reservation For Hindus At Vaishno Devi Medical College, Threatens Agitation | File Pic

Jammu: Former Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Praveen Togadia on Saturday demanded that all 50 seats at the Vaishno Devi medical college in Jammu and Kashmir should be reserved for Hindus, and warned of an intensified agitation if it was not done.

Togadia, who is the Jammu-based Rashtriya Bajrang Dal's national president, said India will not tolerate the "use of donations made by Hindus for the education of Muslim doctors".

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Rashtriya Bajrang Dal programme in Shakti Nagar here, he said, "I would like the lieutenant governor to address this issue otherwise I will myself find a way." The right-wing Hindu leader said he will not tolerate "any injustice" with the Jammu region. Togadia added that the prime minister may not be aware of this "injustice".

Togadia, a former VHP leader, is currently on a six-day tour of Jammu region, beginning with Kathua on Wednesday.

Admissions for the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi district were completed as per the NEET last month. The batch includes 42 Muslim candidates, mostly from Kashmir, seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate.

Officials have maintained that admissions are carried out strictly in accordance with prevailing laws and reservation norms.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Togadia urged the J-K LG to resolve the admission row at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Government Medical College at the earliest.

"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is like my elder brother, should cancel the admission list immediately. Otherwise, I will go to every village and urge devotees not to make donations at the Vaishno Devi shrine and instead offer rice.

"We will earn and give our own money, but there will be Muslim doctors from Kashmir. The Hindus of this country will not tolerate this," Togadia said.

Asked about alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Togadia suggested the central government stop supply of salt, rice and water to the neighbouring country. "If they still do not stop, go for 1971 intervention by sending the Indian Army.

"If US president Donald Trump can intervene in Nigeria to safeguard Christians, why can India not do the same there. I strongly believe that my elder brother, my long-time friend, Narendra bhai, will definitely protect the Hindus of Bangladesh," he said.

He said his group will get an action plan to throw out illegally settled Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims from the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)