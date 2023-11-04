CLAT 2024 Registration Extended; Apply Till November 10 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Registration extended till November 10 | Representative Image

In another chance for law aspirants to regitser, the Consortium of NLUs has extended the registration date for CLAT 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common Law Admission Test can do it through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2024 exam will be held on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

The official statement by the Consortium said, "The last date for submission of applications for the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024), for both UG and PG programmes has been extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M."

Registration fee for CLAT 2024 exam

The application fees for General/OBC/PWD/NRI candidates is ₹4000/- and the application fee for SC/ST/BPL category candidates is ₹3500/-

Steps to register for the CLAT 2024 exam

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

