IIT Bombay 40th In QS University (Asia) Ranking 2024

IIT-Bombay | File

Mumbai: Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday released the QS World University Ranking, Asia 2024. Indian Universities achieved a remarkable milestone in the QS Asian University Rankings 2024 list. With 37 more Indian institutes added to the list this year, there are a total of 148 Universities surpassing China’s 133 Institutes. Japan is at 3rd with 96 Institutes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Bombay stands at top position amongst Institutions within India. The Premier Institute in Mumbai has been ranked at 40th position in the QS Asia list with an overall score of 67.2 out of 100.

According to a statement by the IIT-B, the Institute has scored 83.5 in academic reputation, 96 in employer reputation, 9.3 in citation per paper, 14.8 in faculty-student ratio, 100 in staff with PhD, 95.7 in papers per faculty, 66.3 international research network, 11.1 in international faculty ratio, 3 in international students ratio, 2.1 in inbound exchange and 4.1 in outbound exchange.

“Among these 11 indicators, staff with PhD indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay”, the institute said.



IIT Bombay in a statement said, “In the 2024 edition of regional rankings, the Institute performed among the top 5% in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024. The Institute was ranked 40th last year too.”



As per the press statement by QS, Senior Vice President of QS, Ben Sowter on India's performance said, “The increasing visibility of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic expansion of India's higher education landscape.

While the significant growth in the number of Indian institutions and their research contributions marks a noteworthy development in the region's educational profile, it also illuminates the path ahead for India to further elevate its standing in the global academic community."



The second best Indian Institutions is Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) which is at 46 position and at third is Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) which is ranked 53rd, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is below IIT Madras which is ranked at 58th.

QS is a UK based organisation which evaluates Universities across the world on various parameters and then ranks them on the basis of overall score.



India’s score on different parameters



India achieved the second-best results in the Papers per Faculty metric (36.0 vs 14.8) among the higher education systems with more than 10 universities ranked. However in the category of 'Academic Reputation’ and ‘Employer Reputation’, the score has fallen down to 11.8 vs 19 and 9.6 vs 18 respectively.

India's performance in the International Research Network indicator, with a score of 15.4, falls slightly below the regional average of 18.8.

QS in a statement said, "This is indicative of a broader pattern evident across all internationalization indicators, where India appears to be striving to balance two ambitious goals: catering to the educational needs of its vast domestic student population and enhancing its appeal to international students. Achieving proficiency in both domains simultaneously presents a significant challenge, particularly at a pace that matches global trends."

