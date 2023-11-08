These 7 Indian Institutes Ranked Under 100 In QS World Asia Ranking 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 08, 2023

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay stands at #1 in the QS Southern Asia Ranking. It also ranks #40 in Asia overall, being the only Indian college in the top 40.

Facebook @IIT Bombay

Second in the QS ranking comes Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, which holds a high #46 in the overall Asia ranking.

Official Website

Indian Institute of Technology Madras: This institute stands tall at #3 on the Southern Asia List. It also bagged #53 in the overall Asia ranking.

Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore is #4 in the list. and is at #58 in the overall Asia ranking

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur holds the 5th position with its over Asia ranking being 59.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is #5 in the list. and is at #63 in the overall Asia ranking

University of Delhi holds the 11th position in Southern Asia with its over Asia ranking being 94.

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 Universities In Asia As Per QS World University Rankings 2024
Find out More