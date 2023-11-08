These 7 Indian Institutes Ranked Under 100 In QS World Asia Ranking 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 08, 2023
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay stands at #1 in the QS Southern Asia Ranking. It also ranks #40 in Asia overall, being the only Indian college in the top 40.
Second in the QS ranking comes Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, which holds a high #46 in the overall Asia ranking.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras: This institute stands tall at #3 on the Southern Asia List. It also bagged #53 in the overall Asia ranking.
Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore is #4 in the list. and is at #58 in the overall Asia ranking
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur holds the 5th position with its over Asia ranking being 59.
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is #5 in the list. and is at #63 in the overall Asia ranking
University of Delhi holds the 11th position in Southern Asia with its over Asia ranking being 94.
