Top 10 Universities In Asia According To QS World University Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 08, 2023
Peking University is oldest and most important institutions of higher learning in China. The university has 34 colleges and departments and some 80 research institutes along with the largest university library in China
The University of Hong Kong is a public research university that is the oldest tertiary institution in Hong Kong. It is ranked 26th amongst the most respected comprehensive research-led universities in the world.
National University of Singapore is ranked consistently as one of the world's top universities. NUS's affiliated faculty members and researchers include a Nobel Prize laureate and a Tang Prize laureate.
Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is one of Singapore’s top research institutes, and in recent years has emerged as a global leader in driving the ‘fourth industrial revolution’, a period defined by disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things, robotics, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
Tsinghua is a comprehensive research university with 21 schools and 59 departments covering disciplines in science, engineering, literature, art, history, philosophy among others. It is ranked 25 in QS World University Rankings 2024.
Zhejiang University is one of China’s top higher education institutions, as well as one of its oldest. It is ranked 44 in QS World University Rankings 2024.
Fudan is a comprehensive research-oriented university renowned for its highly-rated arts, sciences and medicine disciplines. It is is a member of the elite C9 League, also known as China’s Ivy league, and a Class A Double First Class University
Yonsei University is a Christian private university in Seoul, South Korea. It is one of the most prestigious universities in Korea. It is ranked #=76 in QS World University Rankings 2024.
Korea University, a highly prestigious SKY university, is for students seeking an enthusiastic campus life, featuring sports, outdoor activities, festivals, and social clubs when they are taking a break from their coursework.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong is the first public research university in Hong Kong. Four Nobel laureates are associated with the university, and it is the only tertiary institution in Hong Kong with recipients of the Nobel Prize.
