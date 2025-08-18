IIM Indore Opens Admissions For Second Batch Of Chief Operating Officer Programme | X @IIM_I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has opened admissions to the second batch of its marquee Chief Operating Officer (COO) Programme, an eleven-month, LIVE online experience.

About The Programme

At the core of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Programme lies the OPTIMUM learning architecture, Operational Excellence, Predictive Analytics, Technology Integration, Innovative Strategies, Management Mastery, Unique Exposure, and Mindful Leadership.

The programme augments academic rigour with practice-led insight through interactive masterclasses on Digital Transformation, Six Sigma, and contemporary supply-chain paradigms, drawing case-based perspectives from exemplars such as Amazon and Zara.

Hands-on workshops on JIT, FIFO and LIFO methodologies ensure learners translate classroom insight into a tangible operational advantage.

Global demand for COOs capable of fusing data-driven foresight with technological dexterity continues to accelerate. CXO appointments in India grew 9.5 per cent in FY 25, with operational leadership roles topping the list of hard-to-fill positions.

Concurrently, FTSE 100 data reveal an average COO tenure of merely 2.7 years, underscoring boards' appetite for succession-ready leaders able to steer through unrelenting disruption. Russell Reynolds Associates' Global COO Turnover Index shows that 81 per cent of Q1 2025 appointments were internal promotions, evidence that enterprises now nurture specialist pipelines rather than rely on external hires.

To thrive, modern COOs must synthesise predictive analytics with cross-functional orchestration while championing sustainability, talent and stakeholder value.

Prof Himanshu Rai's Statement

Speaking at the announcement of the second batch, Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, "Today's COO must convert volatility into value by uniting technology, talent and purpose. The programme's OPTIMUM framework enables professionals to use machine learning for scenario modelling, redesign supply chains and drive sustainability-led growth. Over eleven months, we help learners reframe operational challenges into strategic wins, nurturing leaders who amplify vision and deliver enterprise-wide impact well beyond traditional operational boundaries."

Statement Of Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro, said, "In a world where digital agility and customer focus drive competitiveness, COOs must deliver foresight with flawless execution. The Chief Operating Officer programme brings IIM Indore's academic depth to professionals' devices, enriched by an immersive campus experience. We empower C-Suite leaders to scale global enterprises or visionary ventures alike by leveraging cutting-edge research and a think tank focused on new-age leadership and execution skills, along with access to a powerful alumni network from IIM Indore."

The Programme is tailored for mid-level operations executives, practising operational heads, entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders holding a recognised diploma or bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and at least three years' full-time work experience.

Upon successful completion, learners are eligible for the Executive Education Alumni status of IIM Indore, one of India's exclusive 'Triple-Crown' business schools accredited by AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA.

