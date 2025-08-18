Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result OUT At mscepune.in; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Results: The Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 results were released today, August 18, by the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC), located in Pune. On the official website, mscepune.in, candidates who took the test can view their results.

An essential eligibility test for prospective teachers in government and local body schools throughout the state is the TAIT exam, which is administered by the Maharashtra State Pariksha Parishad (MSP). Out of the 2,28,808 candidates who registered, 2,11,308 candidates took the test this year.

Candidates who passed their B.Ed. or D.El.Ed. exams were expected to turn in their marksheets or certificates within a month after finishing the test, according to the official notice dated July 16, 2025. Results will be temporarily withheld for those who did not submit their documentation.

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to mscepune.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link labelled "TAIT 2025 Result."

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, and roll number.

Step 4: View and download the results.

Step 5: Print out the page for your records.

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Results: Details mentioned on scorecard

Name of the exam conducting body

Name of the exam

Candidate’s application number

Candidate’s roll number

Section-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Percentile

Qualifying status

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Results: What's next?

Successful candidates will be eligible for teaching posts in:

• Government Schools

• Local Self-Government Institutions

• Other Recognised Educational Bodies

Candidates with withheld results must promptly submit the required documents to avoid disqualification from the recruitment process.

Candidates should frequently check the official MSEC website, mscepune.in, for the most recent information on TAIT 2025.