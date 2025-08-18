 Uttarakhand Cabinet Passes Bill Granting Minority Status To Non-Muslim Educational Institutions: Faces Backlash
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the introduction of the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, which extends minority status benefits beyond the Muslim community to include Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis. The move has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, who condemned the decision on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Maulana Sufiyan Nizami | IANS

About The Bill

The Bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session beginning August 19, aims to establish a transparent process for recognising minority educational institutions.

It also intends to ensure educational quality and uphold the rights of minority communities.

Significantly, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, and the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019, will be repealed, effective from July 1, 2026, implying that no separate education Board or recognition rules will remain effective for madrasas in the state.

According to reports in the media, there are indications that an authority will be constituted under the new Act, bringing all minority educational institutions under a single regulatory umbrella.

Until now, the status of minority educational institutions in the state had been granted exclusively to the Muslim community. The new Bill seeks to broaden this recognition to other constitutionally-recognised minorities.

According to an official release, once enacted, the legislation will also permit the study of Gurmukhi and Pali in recognised minority institutions, alongside existing curricula.

The government has termed this a historic step and claimed it to be the first such initiative in the country aimed at ensuring transparency and educational excellence for all minority groups.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami criticised the Bill, stating: “Whatever is happening with Muslims in Uttarakhand is not hidden. The government is continuously proving its bias. Discrimination on the basis of religion is unconstitutional."

He further added, “On one hand, our central government launches the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme, promising to uplift Muslims by placing a Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other, aiming to modernise madrasa education. On the other hand, Uttarakhand has decided to abolish the Madrasa Board. This exposes the real intention of the Uttarakhand government toward Muslims. I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take notice of this.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

