IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust Placement Process

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Tuesday announced the release of its audited placement report 2025 for the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management (MBA-FABM), which is in accordance with the 'Indian Placement Reporting Standards' (IPRS).

According to an official statement from the institute, the seamless execution of the placement process underscores IIMA's strong industry connect, its robust placement process, and the flexibility offered to both recruiters and students.

"The MBA-FABM students were well-received by the industry, with multiple companies participating in the placement process. The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all sectors, like Agri-Inputs, Agri-Tech, Consulting, Conglomerates, Food Processing, FMCG, Commodity Trading, and ESG Consulting," the statement read.

52 roles were offered for placement of 44 students. The placement process witnessed 35 companies for the final placements, with many new recruiters showing interest in the programme.

Chairperson of placements of IIMA, professor Viswanath Pingali expressed happiness in recruiters showing faith in the graduates.

"It is good to see recruiters showing faith in our graduates. This is a sector-specific programme, and the recruiters, predominantly from the Food and Agri-Business sector, reposed faith in them. This indicates the strength of the team, the office, and the processes we follow," the chairperson said.

Recruitment Secretary of MBA-FABM 2025, Siddharth Choudhury's Statement

Recruitment Secretary of MBA-FABM 2025, Siddharth Choudhury, said, "The placement of the PGP-FABM Class of 2025 defines its relevance in the industry. This year, legacy recruiters and new partners endowed an ocean of opportunities to our students with diverse academic and professional backgrounds. This process acts as a perfect match between student and recruiter to prove that the FABM programme prepares skilled leaders who are ready to innovate and lead in the food and agri-business sector."

IIM Ahmedabad regularly issues third-party audited placement reports in accordance with the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS) since 2011, positioning itself prominently among the Indian business schools.

According to the report, the MBA-FABM program in the "the number one program in the world when it comes to the Food and Agri-business sector." While 44 candidates were confirmed in placements, having an average package of Rs 22.21 lakh and a maximum package of Rs 41.83 lakh.

The placement figures are based on Maximum Earning Potential (MEP) and not Cost to Company (CTC).

