 Tamil Nadu Ragging Horror: Student Stripped And Hit On Private Parts At Madurai ITI College Hostel, Police Register Case Against Three
A disturbing ragging case at a Madurai ITI College hostel saw a student stripped and hit on the private parts by peers, sparking outrage over campus safety. A viral video of the assault has reignited concerns about ragging despite strict laws and regulations. Police have registered a case against three students, and the hostel warden has been suspended pending investigation.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Madurai Student Stripped and Assaulted in Hostel | Representative Image

A shocking case of ragging has come to light at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) hostel in Thirumangalam, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in which a student was allegedly stripped and beaten by fellow students. The incident has sparked outrage over safety and discipline in college hostels.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video of the assault, which has gone viral on social media, reveals the victim being stripped, taunted, and assaulted in his private parts using a slipper by a group of students. The video has once again raised alarm about the prevalence of ragging in educational institutions in spite of stern laws and regulations.

Action Taken by Authorities

According to an India Today report, the incident came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with local authorities. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against three students involved in the assault. The hostel warden has been suspended, and the investigation is currently underway.

Legal and Institutional Consequences

Ragging is a serious issue in India, having destroyed the careers of countless students and even resulting in deaths. The Regulations on Curbing Ragging mandate severe punishment for offenders, including:

-Suspension or expulsion from the hostel or institution

-Cancellation of admission or scholarships

-Debarment from examination or representation in competitions

-Fine of up to ₹25,000 and imprisonment for 2 years

Institutions that fail to prevent or act against ragging can be penalised, such as collective punishment if the wrongdoers are not identified.

