IGNOU December TEE 2024: Date Sheet Out; Exams Start From 2 December

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published the preliminary date sheet for the December 2024 Term-End Examinations (TEE) for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programs.

According to the tentative schedule, the December TEE will be held in two sessions each day: a morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exams will commence on December 2, 2024, and are expected to conclude on January 9, 2025.

Steps to download IGNOU December TEE 2024 date sheet

- Visit the official IGNOU website: ignou.ac.in

- Go to the "Examination" section.

- Click on the "Examinations" link.

- Look for the "December 2024 Term-End Examination (TEE) Date Sheet."

- Click to open the date sheet PDF.

- Download or print the date sheet.

- Verify your program code and exam schedule.

- Contact your regional center for any clarifications.

- Keep a copy of the date sheet for reference.

Eligibility criteria

The official notification from IGNOU outlines that candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements to appear for the exams. These requirements include ensuring they fulfill all necessary academic and administrative conditions.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully check their exam dates and timings based on their course codes. The IGNOU December TEE 2024 date sheet can be downloaded directly from the university's official website.