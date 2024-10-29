 IGNOU Announce Extension For Assignment Submissions of ODL And Online Programs
IGNOU Announce Extension For Assignment Submissions of ODL And Online Programs

Students can submit their assignments through the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
IGNOU | Shutterstock

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension for the deadline to submit assignments for both its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs, specifically for the upcoming December 2024 Term End Exams (TEE). The new deadline for submission is now set for November 30.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of this extension and submit their assignments through the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in. This extension provides additional time for students to complete and submit their work, ensuring they can meet the requirements for their respective courses without unnecessary pressure.

This announcement was made by the university via X (formerly Twitter).

The official statement read, "With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, December- 2024 for both ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has been further extended up to November 30, 2024."

