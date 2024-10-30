IGNOU Opens Registration For PhD Programs At ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the official website for the registration process for admission to PhD programs.

Admission to the IGNOU PhD program for 2024 has begun for all qualified applicants. To prevent last-minute application rejections, students who wish to complete the IGNOU 2024 PhD application form are advised to review the eligibility requirements in advance.

As stated in the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, candidates must meet the requirements for IGNOU 2024 PhD eligibility, which include having a valid UGC NET with JRF or a valid UGC NET Score of 2024.

To submit their application, candidates must pay a 1,000 rupee registration fee.

Documents required for IGNOU PhD admission 2024:

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10/12/UG and PG mark sheet

UGC NET-JRF certificate

Other documents as requested.

How to register for IGNOU 2024 PhD:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Select 'New Registration' from the list of links displayed on the screen.

Step 3: To finish the IGNOU registration process, provide your personal information.

Step 4: Enter the required academic information using the assigned username and password.

Step 5: Verify all the other information thoroughly, then fill out the online form.

Following the completion of the IGNOU PhD online application form 2024, students must download the completed form, print it out, and enclose hard copies or photocopies of all the required documents and certificates. They must then present these documents at the interview or counselling stage of the admissions process.