IGNOU December 2024: Registration Deadline Extended Again; Can Apply Till 3rd November

The deadline for students to register for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December TEE 2024 without incurring a late fee has been extended. According to the updated schedule, the final date to submit applications for the December TEE without a late fee is now November 3, 2024. Previously, the deadline for IGNOU December 2024 term-end exams for both ODL and online programs was set for October 27, 2024.

Extension announcement

An official notification regarding this extension has been announced via IGNOU's official X (previously Twitter) account. Check the tweet below for more details.

The date for submission of Exam Form online has been extended without late fee from 28/10/2024 to 03/11/2024. pic.twitter.com/NzAsUJJKBH — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 28, 2024

Steps to apply for IGNOU December 2024 Exam

To apply for the IGNOU December 2024 Exam, follow these steps:

1. Go to the IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in

2. Look for the "Examinations" tab or section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link for "December TEE 2024 Registration" or similar.

4. If you're a new user, create an account using your details. If you already have an account, log in using your credentials.

5. Provide all required details, including personal information, program details, and exam centers.

6. If needed, upload any required documents, such as photographs or identity proof.

7. Pay the examination fee using the available payment options (credit/debit card, net banking, etc.).

8. Double-check all the information provided and submit your application.

9. After submission, download the confirmation receipt or application form for your records.

10. Regularly check the website or your email for any updates regarding the exam schedule or additional instructions.

Make sure to complete your application before the deadline.