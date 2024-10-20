 IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here
IGNOU has released the June 2024 Term End Examination results on October 17, 2024. Students of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs can check their results at ignou.ac.in by entering their enrolment number.

Sunday, October 20, 2024
IGNOU | Shutterstock

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially released the results for the June 2024 Term End Examinations (TEE). Students who appeared for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or certificate programmes can now check their results on IGNOU’s website at ignou.ac.in. The results for all remaining subjects were announced on October 17, 2024.

How to Check Your Result:

Visit the official IGNOU website: ignou.ac.in.

Under the 'Student Support' section, click on the 'Results' tab.

Select the 'TEE Result' link.

Enter your enrolment number and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future use.

The result card will contain your enrolment number, programme and subject codes, course names, grades, total marks, and overall result status.

Passing Criteria:

Undergraduate students: A passing score of 35% for most academic courses, and 40% for professional courses such as BCA and BLIS.

Postgraduate and diploma students: A passing score of 40% in theory papers, which means candidates need at least 40 out of 100 in the theory component to pass.

Exam Details:

The June 2024 TEE was conducted from June 7 to July 15 in two shifts. While most results were announced earlier, all remaining subject results are now available. If a student's result is still missing, they should contact IGNOU for further information.

