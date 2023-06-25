IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Form Date Extended Till June 28 at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the IBPS RRB Clerk & PO 2023 application dates. The last date to apply now for the IBPS RRB 2023 is 28th June 2023. Earlier the last date to apply was 21st June 2023. Interested candidates who have not filled the application form yet can do so from the official site of IBPS at www.ibps.in.
IBPS RRB 2023 Vacancies Revised for Clerk and PO
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the vacancies for the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO posts. The IBPS RRB 2023 vacancies are now 9075 which was earlier 8860.
In the latest updates the TELANGANA GRAMEENA BANK has revised its IBPS RRB 2023 vacancies and has finalized to provide 112 vacancies for Office Assistants and 75 vacancies for Officer Scale II.
IBPS RRB 2023 exam dates:
IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination: 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, & 19th August 2023
(Officer Scale-I & Office Assistant) 12th, 13th, and 19th August 2023
Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (II & III) & Officer Scale I Mains Exam 10th September 2023
Office Assistant Mains Exam 16th September 2023
Direct Link To apply for the IBPS RRB Clerk exam 2023
Direct Link To apply for the IBPS RRB-XII Officer Scale I, II & III 2023
IBPS RRB 2023 vacancies | IBPS
IBPS RRB Exam stage
Officers Scale I: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview
Office Assistant: Preliminary and Mains
Officers Scale II and III: Single-level Exam and Interview
Application Fees
General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 850/-
SC/ ST/ PwD/ XS Rs. 175/-
