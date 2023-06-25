IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Form Date Extended Till June 28 at ibps.in

IBPS Probationary Officer XII | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the IBPS RRB Clerk & PO 2023 application dates. The last date to apply now for the IBPS RRB 2023 is 28th June 2023. Earlier the last date to apply was 21st June 2023. Interested candidates who have not filled the application form yet can do so from the official site of IBPS at www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB 2023 Vacancies Revised for Clerk and PO

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the vacancies for the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO posts. The IBPS RRB 2023 vacancies are now 9075 which was earlier 8860.

In the latest updates the TELANGANA GRAMEENA BANK has revised its IBPS RRB 2023 vacancies and has finalized to provide 112 vacancies for Office Assistants and 75 vacancies for Officer Scale II.

IBPS RRB 2023 exam dates:

IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination: 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, & 19th August 2023

(Officer Scale-I & Office Assistant) 12th, 13th, and 19th August 2023

Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (II & III) & Officer Scale I Mains Exam 10th September 2023

Office Assistant Mains Exam 16th September 2023

IBPS RRB Exam stage

Officers Scale I: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview

Office Assistant: Preliminary and Mains

Officers Scale II and III: Single-level Exam and Interview

Application Fees

General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 850/-

SC/ ST/ PwD/ XS Rs. 175/-