IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 Registration Last Day Today at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 | (representational)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRBs 2023 registration process for the post of group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) will close today, June 21, 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can register till today at ibps.in.

June 21 is also the last date for paying the exam fee and making corrections to application forms.

The IBPS begin the registration process for RRB (Regional Rural Bank) 2023 from 1st June 2023.

Direct Link To apply for the IBPS Clerk exam 2023

Direct Link To apply for the IBPS RRB-XII Officer Scale I, II & III 2023

IBPS recruitment 2023 notification, registration link

Educational Qualification for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Degree in any discipline.

Proficiency in the local language.

Knowledge of Computer skills.

Educational Qualification for Officer Scale-I (PO/Assistant Manager)

Degree in any discipline.

Candidates having a degree in Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics, and Accountancy will be given preference.

Proficiency in the local language.

Knowledge of Computer skills.

As per the schedule, Pre-Exam Training (PET) for candidates will be held from July 17 to 22.

Exam Date

The online preliminary exam for IBPS RRB PO and RRB Clerk posts is scheduled for August.

Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September.

The Mains exam will be held in September.

Interviews will take place in October/November.

Application fees:

Rs.175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

₹850 for all others,

For post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other information, candidates can refer to the detailed notification.