IBPS RRB 2023 notification out for PO & clerk post; apply at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 Out | File Photo

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified about the registrations process for group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers (PO), scale 2 and scale 3) and for group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) posts of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IBPS RRB PO 2023, IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 and other posts on the official website of the institute, ibps.in.

Last Date to apply

The last date to apply for IBPS RRB 2023 is June 21. This is also the deadline for payment of exam fee and editing submitted forms.

IBPS recruitment 2023 notification and application link.

Direct link to apply for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

Here is the Direct link for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I)

Direct link for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-II & III)

Selection Process

IBPS will hold Pre-Exam Training (PET) for candidates from July 17 to 22, 2023. The online preliminary exam is scheduled for August.

Prelims results will be declared in August or September and then the Mains exam will take place in September.

The interview round for Officer (Scale 1, 2 and 3) posts will take place in October/November.

For Office assistant or Clerk there is no Interview Round.

Application fee for the IBPS RRB 2023 vacancies:

Officer (Scale 1, 2 and 3)

Rs 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others.

Office assistant (multipurpose)

Rs 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others.

Eligibility criteria, age limit are different for each post and category. Candidates can refer to the detailed notification for further information.

Steps to apply for IBPS RRB PO 2023: