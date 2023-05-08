Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Apply online at bankofbaroda.in for 157 posts

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 | Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the job notification for 157 Relationship Manager (RM), Credit Analyst and Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 17, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing /Sales and other mentioned trades can apply for these posts.

Important Date BOB Recruitment 2023 notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 17, 2023

Last date for printing your application: June 01, 2023

Online Fee Payment: May 17, 2023

Vacancy Details BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Relationship Manager-66

Credit Analyst-74

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manage-17

BOB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Educational Qualification for BOB Recruitment 2023:

Relationship Manager: Graduation (in any discipline) and Postgraduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)

Credit Analyst: Graduation (in any discipline) and Postgraduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Graduation (in any discipline).

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise an online test (for positions in MMG/S-II & MMG/S-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.