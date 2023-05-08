UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card |

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit card for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2023.

As per past trends, the UPSC Civil Services admit card is likely to be released this week on the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Based on the official notification for the UPSC CSE Exam 2023, the prelims admit card will be released for candidates three weeks prior to the exam.

The civil services Prelims admit card is expected to be released any day this week, according to the sources.

UPSC CSE 2023 exam date

UPSC CSE admit card is expected this week and the exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

UPSC Admit Card - Where to downloadupsc.gov.inupsconline.nic.in

Around 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UPSC CSE Exam.

Meanwhile UPSC is also expected to declare the UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result by June 2023.

The final round of interviews of candidates will be concluding on May 18, 2023.

Steps to download UPSC Prelims 2023 admit card