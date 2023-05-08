 UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC is likely to release Civil Services admit card this week on the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card |

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit card for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2023.

As per past trends, the UPSC Civil Services admit card is likely to be released this week on the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Based on the official notification for the UPSC CSE Exam 2023, the prelims admit card will be released for candidates three weeks prior to the exam.

The civil services Prelims admit card is expected to be released any day this week, according to the sources.

UPSC CSE 2023 exam date

UPSC CSE admit card is expected this week and the exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

UPSC Admit Card - Where to downloadupsc.gov.inupsconline.nic.in

Read Also
UPSC CDS 1 result 2023 out, 6518 candidates qualify the written test
article-image

Around 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UPSC CSE Exam.

Meanwhile UPSC is also expected to declare the UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result by June 2023.

The final round of interviews of candidates will be concluding on May 18, 2023.

Steps to download UPSC Prelims 2023 admit card

  1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC Admit Card for the Civil Services Prelims exam

  3. A new page will open, enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

  4. Your UPSC Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download and take a printout for future references.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra NEP rollout: State seeks to regulate private playgroups, kindergartens

Maharashtra NEP rollout: State seeks to regulate private playgroups, kindergartens

NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants relieved by 'unexpectedly easy' paper

NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants relieved by 'unexpectedly easy' paper

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami orders to bring student back from violence-hit Manipur

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami orders to bring student back from violence-hit Manipur

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in

NCERT syllabus row: Academics voice concern over changes in Indian history textbooks

NCERT syllabus row: Academics voice concern over changes in Indian history textbooks