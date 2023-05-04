 UPSC CDS 1 result 2023 out, 6518 candidates qualify the written test
UPSC CDS 1 result 2023 out, 6518 candidates qualify the written test

Candidates can check it on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exam was held on April 16.

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced written results of the Combined Defence Services Examination or UPSC CDS 1 2023.

Candidates can check it on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The exam was held on April 16.

The commission said that a total of 6,518 candidates have qualified for the SSB (Service Selection Board) round.

The roll numbers of selected candidates have been published in the result notification.

“The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” UPSC said.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 1 result 2023:

  • Go to upsc.gov.in.

  • Open the link to check “Written Result - Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023”.

  • A PDF file will open.

  • Scroll down till you see the list of roll numbers.

  • If using a Windows PC, type CTRL+F (Command+F for Mac).

  • A search bar will appear on your screen. Enter your roll number and view CDS 1 result.

