UPSC NDA NA (I) 2023 written exam results released at upsc.gov.in, direct link

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2023 written exam results released | Twitter @IAF_MCC

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2023 written examination results.

Candidates who appeared for the NDA (I) exams can check the results from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC NDA NA I written exam on April 16.

Here's the direct link to check the result

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. Incase of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in”, reads the official notification.

The mark sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the final result.