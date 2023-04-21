UPSC CDS II final result 2022 out at upsc.gov.in; direct link here

UPSC CDS II 2022 final results out | Representational Pic /DD News

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 on April 21, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination II 2022 can check their results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 204 (146 + 43 + 15) candidates have qualified the written exam followed by the interview or personality test round.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022

The number of vacancies, for Indian Military Academy is 100, for Indian Naval Academy is 22, and for Air Force Academy ia 32.

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Declared: How to check results

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 link on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.