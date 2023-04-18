UPSC NDA II 2022 Result declared; check how to download

UPSC NDA NA II final results released at upsc.gov.in |

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022, final results were made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 17. Candidates can check the final result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Overall, 538 candidates passed the examination. The written examination was held on September 4, 2022.

“The following is the list, in order of merit of 538 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 4th September, 2022 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and Naval Academy for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)”, reads the official notification.

NDA/NAE II final result 2022: Know how to check

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on “Final Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022” The results will now be displayed on your screen. Check and take a printout for future reference.