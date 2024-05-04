CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip to Be Released Today by NTA, Check Steps To Download

CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip to Be Released Today by NTA; Check to Download | Representative Image

The city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 is going to be issued today, May 5. It will be issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CUET UG city intimation slip 2024 is to be downloaded by students who are planning to take the entrance exam this year from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, the official website.

CUET UG 2024 will be held between May 15 and 24. It will have around 13.48 lakh candidates participating. Over 380 cities, including 26 international destinations, will host several shifts of the exam for 63 test papers at varying testing locations.

Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to view and download their CUET UG 2024 exam city intimation slip. The city slip will tell the candidate about the location where the candidate’s examination facility will be located.

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, which is the official website.

Step 2: Select the CUET UG 2024 admit card link from the homepage.

Step 3: After being taken to a new page, enter the required information and press submit.

Step 4: The screen will show your city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the CUET UG city slip 2024 for future reference.

The CUET is held annually for admission to UG degrees provided in central, state, regional, and private universities. This year, UG admissions through CUET will be available at 261 universities. The CUET exam was administered for the first time in 2022.

Candidates were asked to pick any four cities in their CUET UG application form. The NTA will be deciding which city/centre a candidate is allotted. A candidate cannot request for a change of city/centre allotment.