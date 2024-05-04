 Tamil Nadu HSE Plus Two Result To Be Announced Tomorrow, Know Where To Check Result
Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu HSE Plus Two Result To Be Announced Tomorrow, Know Where To Check Result | Representational Pic

Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 result will be announced online tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results through the link given on the official website.

According to the timing shared on the official result portal, the result will be declared at 9:30 am. After it is announced, the TN Plus 2 result 2024 will be available on the official result portal. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 12 exams can visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board to check the results.

Candidates must keep their TN HSE hall tickets ready with them to check the results and download the marksheet.

Where to check results?

Candidates must visit the official websites at 9:30 am tomorrow to check their TN board class 12 results. To check the results, students must keep with them their hall tickets. Students can check their results on the following websites: 

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

How to Download TN Plus 2 Results

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results and download the marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Board

Step 2: Click on the result portal link

Step 3: Click on the plus 2 result link

Step 4: Login using your roll number

Step 5: The TN 12th marksheet will be displayed on your screen 

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference

