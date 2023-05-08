 Tamil Nadu: More than 94% of students pass HSE class 12th public exams
The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 94.03 per cent with the district of Kanyakumari recording the highest pass percentage of 97.05 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams. | Representative Image

Tamil Nadu: As many as 94.03 per cent of the over 8 lakh students who appeared for the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu have passed, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said on Monday.

The results were released on Monday and according to the details made available by the DGE, the pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, held in March-April, with 7,55,451 of them passing. Last year, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent. As many as 4,398 differently-abled candidates appeared and 3,923 of them successfully cleared the exams.

Further, 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exams also passed, the DGE said.

A number of students scored 100 marks in subjects including Tamil, English, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science. 

