TN engineering admissions 2023: registration starts at tneaonline.org

Tamil Nadu Engineering admissions 2023 | Representative image

Chennai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has begin the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA 2023) registration today.

Interested candidates can register for the B.Tech courses in Tamil Nadu engineering colleges via the TNEA official website at tneaonline.org.

This year, the board scheduled to declare the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2023 on May 5, which was later postponed to May 8 due to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023).

The last date to apply for the examination is June 4.

TNEA Application form 2023 link

TNEA Counselling 2023: eligibility criteria

The General category candidates who have scored 45% in Class 12th exam and OBC, SC, ST and others who secured 40% from a recognised board will be eligible for the BTech counselling via TNEA scores.

TNEA application fee 2023:

General category candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 500, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe candidates need to pay Rs 250.

Steps to apply for TNEA Registration 2023:

Go to the official website at tneaonline.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the TNEA Registration 2023 link

A new login/registration page would open

Register and login using the generated credentials

Fill the application form.

Upload asked details and documents in the prescribed format

Pay the required application fee.

Submit the form.