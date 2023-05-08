Tamil Nadu Class 12 results out! 94.03% pass TN HSE +2 exams

Representational image | Imagesbazaar

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) +2 or class 12 Results 2023 on the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE at tnresults.nic.in.

The state recorded a pass percentage of 94.03% where 7,55,451 out of 8,03,385 students cleared the exam. While 81.89% of students passed the arts stream test and 96.32% passed the science stream exam, 91.63% passed the commerce stream exam. Girls outperformed boys with 4,21,013 females clearing the exam and 3,82,371 boys both passing the test this year.

Around 8.8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 and the exams were held across 3169 centres in the state. The exams were conducted from March 13, 2023, to April 3, 2023 by the TN DGE. To clear TN 12th Exam 2023, students must score an aggregate of 35 percent marks and if they fail to score the required marks then students would appear for the supplementary exams.

How to check the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Results 2023:

Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the TN HSC/+2 result 2023 link. Once redirected to a new page, submit the necessary credentials such as roll number and date of birth and submit. The TN HSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the TN class 12 result mark sheet and take a printout for further records.