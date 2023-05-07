Tamil Nadu class 12 results 2023: 5 extra marks to be awarded in Maths paper

Tamil Nadu class 12 results 2023 | File (Representational Pic)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or class 12th Results 2023 will be declared tomorrow, May 8, 2023 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

According to media reports, the Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks extra.

DT next reported, The majority of Class 12 students who took the language paper I for the board exams on March 13 thought the Tamil paper was simple. Some of the questions, though, were challenging for a few other students.

In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students took their Class 12 board exams.

The Tamil Nadu state board reported a 93.76 per cent overall pass percentage last year.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 per cent, compared to boys’ pass percentage of 90.96 per cent.